When Taapsee tried VR for the first time

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 May 2020 11:15 AM

MUMBAI: It was a disorienting experience for actress Taapsee Pannu when she tried virtual reality (VR) for the first time.

On Thursday, Taaapsee took to Instagram to speak about how technology can take us over.

"Trying VR for the first time on a holiday was quite disorienting. Bumping into walls n people around made me feel how technology can take us over n make us run into a wall, literally! And losing the level in the end didn't really redeem technology for me," she wrote.

Along with it, Taapsee shared a picture that shows her wearing a VR headset.

On the film front, she has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in "Thappad", she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

(SOURCE : IANS) 

 

