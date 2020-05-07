News

When Tara Sutaria played Miss Briganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Without a doubt, SOTY2 fame Tara Sutaria is super talented. The actress was seen doing something really amazing recently.

By FarhanKhan
07 May 2020 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjawan with Sidharth Malhotra.

Now, her fans on social media have shared an amazing video where we see the actress in a talk show. She attempts to act like Miss Briganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. And trust us, she nailed it.

Have a look below.

VIDEO CREDITS – KAPIL SHARMA SHOW, SONY TV, COLOR, VOOT

She was asked to mimic Archana Puran Singh's character of Miss Briganza, and we think she did complete justice to it.

This is indeed another hidden talent of the actress, and we really wish to see many more such videos of hers in the upcoming days.

