When these celeb babies showcased super-expensive clothes

MUMBAI: It not just our favourite actors but also their children who drive the internet into a frenzy. In Bollywood, celeb kids under the age of 5 frequently steal the limelight. From their photos and videos when they're in public or at a friend's bash, these adorable munchkins never fail to miss the spotlight.

Oftentimes, celeb babies have been noticed donning super-expensive things from time to time. Have a look.

Taimur Ali Khan



At his Dharamshala vacation, little Taimur wore a grey Ralph Lauren sweater. Kareena has often shared she buys clothes for Taimur from regular fast brand stores and not luxury brands. Taimur's grey sweater with an American flag, which he has worn on several occasions, costs Rs 12,839.52, approximately.

Blue Ivy



Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy is one of the most popular star kids in the US. From being gifted a diamond-studded barbie doll to wearing super-expensive shoes, Blue Ivy has often proved that she is Queen Bee's daughter. At the 2016 VMAs, the little star kid wore a shiny nude dress that cost over $11,000, which is almost Rs 8 lakh.

Stormi



For her first day of school, Kylie Jenner gifted her daughter Stormi a pastel pink Hermes Backpack which cost a whopping $12,500, which converts to over Rs 9 lakh. When it comes to flaunting expensive articles, Stormi is no stranger to the range of luxury items her mom buys for her.

Aaradhya Bachchan



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is nothing less than a diva. Often accompanying her mom to various international events, Aaradhya is often seen wearing cute dresses. On her sixth birthday, Aaradhya wore a pretty ballroom gown. It was a Manish Malhotra creation that reportedly amounted to Rs 60,000.

Credits: Times Now