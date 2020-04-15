When Tiger Shroff followed Dharmesh’s dance steps

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance form is seen.

Remo Dsouza is the super judge along with his four captains - Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh and Punit, where Karishma had replaced Shakti Mohan from the previous season.

The USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti used to be loved by the audience.

Every season when the audition takes place, every contestant shocks the judges with their performance and sometimes the judges are in a fix to who they should choose.

On the show, many celebrities come to promote their movie and then have good fun with the contestants and the judges.

Now we came across a video where you can see Dharmesh dancing alongside Tiger shroff.

Tiger is trying to follow the dance steps that Dharmesh is doing and at one point her stops because he is aww struck by his performance.

And at the end, Tiger does a flip cart jump which is known as his signature step.

Two of India’s best dancer rocks the stage with their performance.

It’s a treat to watch the best dancers of our nation perform together that too only on a tune and not a song.

Tiger had come to promote his movie Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha and Ahmed Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.