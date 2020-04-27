When Twinkle Khanna unbuttoned Akshay Kumar's jeans in public

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs occasionally fall into trouble for their actions. One such controversy happened back in 2009 when Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna fell into deep trouble for alleged ‘obscene’ behavior at a public event. All of this happened at a fashion show in which Akshay was walking down the ramp with others, and his wife Twinkle was among the many guests who arrived to watch and enjoy the mega event.

The actress was sitting in the front row, and her husband Akki was walking down the ramp. However, the actor stopped in between and approached Twinkle Khanna who seemed surprised by his gesture. What shocked everyone present there was when the Kesari actor urged her to unbutton his jeans. The star wife initially hesitated but later on did the same publicly as the entire crowd cheered up for them at the event.

However, this particular act was found to be disturbing and obscene by many people, and as a result, a social activist filed a complaint against the couple. Akshay and Twinkle were arrested by the police too but were out on bail within a few hours. The two of them later apologized for their behavior.

Credits: Pinkvilla