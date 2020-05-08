When Vicky Kaushal couldn't stop blushing after a fan called him 'husband material'; what Katrina Kaif has to say?

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most in-demand actors. He has impressed the audience with his acting.

On the personal front, there are speculations that he is dating Katrina Kaif. Their rumoured love story hasn't been away from the eyes of the world, despite them trying to play hide and seek with both their fans and the paparazzi. Right from attending screenings and Diwali parties together to playing Holi most romantically in each other's company; Katrina and Vicky have managed to shell out major couple goals for all their admirers out there. Interestingly, in a throwback video, a fan called the Raazi actor as one 'perfect husband material' during a film festival and it's all things cute.

The video begins with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan on the stage, addressing the crowd at the screening of their film Manmarziyaan at Toronto International Film Festival. And as Vicky takes over the mic, a naughty Abhishek Bachchan pulls his leg by calling him a baccha, to which, a fan yells he's a 'husband material' instead and the actor starts blushing like crazy. The actor then thanks his fans in Toronto for all the love. So, has Katrina Kaif watched this video? If not, then she should now!

Fans, too, couldn't stop drooling over Vicky's cuteness. We came across comments like, "Husband material, Vicky Kaushal true," "Why so cute???" and "I love you," among others.

Take a look at the video below:

In an earlier interview with Mid Day, Vicky Kaushal was asked if he's dating Kaif and the actor neither accepted it nor denied. He said, "There are no cons to dating. It's a beautiful feeling. I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com