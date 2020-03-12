When will Kareena and Sara Ali Khan follow each other on social media?

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were recently seen on Bebo's show. There were rumours doing the rounds that there are some problems between Sara and Kareena, but there was no confirmation about the same.

Kareena, who has always been anti social media, has finally joined Instagram. In less than 24 hours, the actress had a million followers.

But what's strange is that Kareena and Sara Ali Khan are not following each other, which comes as a surprise as Sara is very social media friendly and Kareena, though a debutant, is doing a decent job on it.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Sara and Karrena don't get along well, and this definitely proves something is fishy.

Recently, Sara was seen on Kareena's show What Women Want and shared a lot of secrets.

Well, why these two ladies are not following each other is still a mystery.

On the work note, Karrena will be seen in Angerzi Medium along with Irfan Khan, which is slated to release this Friday, and Sara is busy shooting with Varun Dhawan for Coolie number 1.