News

When will Kareena and Sara Ali Khan follow each other on social media?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 02:26 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were recently seen on Bebo's show. There were rumours doing the rounds that there are some problems between Sara and Kareena, but there was no confirmation about the same.

Kareena, who has always been anti social media, has finally joined Instagram. In less than 24 hours, the actress had a million followers.

But what's strange is that Kareena and Sara Ali Khan are not following each other, which comes as a surprise as Sara is very social media friendly and Kareena, though a debutant, is doing a decent job on it.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Sara and Karrena don't get along well, and this definitely proves something is fishy.

Recently, Sara was seen on Kareena's show What Women Want and shared a lot of secrets.

Well, why these two ladies are not following each other is still a mystery.

On the work note, Karrena will be seen in Angerzi Medium along with Irfan Khan, which is slated to release this Friday, and Sara is busy shooting with Varun Dhawan for Coolie number 1.

 

Tags Kareena Kapoor Sara Ali Khan social media Angerzi Medium Irfan Khan Varun Dhawan Coolie number 1 Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega | Guddan and Akshat throw light upon the upcoming sequence in the show
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega | Guddan and Akshat... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
11 Mar 2020 09:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Review: Jay Bhanushali gets upset over Paras’s comment on national television
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Review: Jay Bhanushali gets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here