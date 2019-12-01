When a young Rani Mukerji couldn’t return home for 5 days

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV has brought to its viewers the best of both worlds with the new weekend primetime offering. The channel has introduced a first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’; the show is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s unfolding in B-town!



After the most sensational revelations by PeeCee in the first episode, the second guest on the show is the supremely talented Queen of Hearts – Rani Mukerji. Being a versatile and experienced actor, she has managed to create a mark in the industry through her dedication, humility and exceptional acting ability. Amidst the fun banter and conversation in the show, Rani decided to open up about an innocent mistake we could all relate with.



Talking about her growing up years, Rani narrated how during the Bombay riots, the curious girl in her lied to her mom and went to Colaba (Mumbai) not understanding the seriousness of the matter. The consequence of the lie turned out to be a major one. Rani could not come home for five days leading to a really tough time.



We have all lied to our parents. Being a mother now, Rani sees her mistake as a life lesson she wants each one of us to learn from!



Find out what happened in those five days as Rani was away from home, caught in the chaos on Pro-Music Countdown this Sunday at 6 PM, on Zee TV.