"Whenever I am sad or lonely, I go to my balcony to wave at my fans" - Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Movie Pathaan, which is the current buzz all over the internet, is breaking all the box office records not only at the national level, but also at the international level.

The movie which marks the come back of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the leading role and it is directed by the 'Bang Bang' and 'War' director Siddharth Anand.

The team of Pathaan did not interact with the media before the release of the movie, but still the movie is touching skys in terms of collection and winning the hearts all over the international market. The team has finally decided to meet the media today to celebrate the success.

During the success press conference, superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he is very touched with the love movie Pathaan is getting. He said that his last movie was not a success and he felt very down and low in his life, like any other person.The actor further adds that whenever he feels low, he comes out to his balcony to greet his fans and feel encouraged.\

As we know, the superstar is coming after the long gap of 4 years. On this, Shah Rukh Khan said that and it was the lockdown period and during that phase, he got the opportunity to spend more and more time with his family, wife and children. The actor jokingly said that since his last movie was a flop, he thought of learning to make new dishes, so that he can have a side business of a restaurant.

Talking about the movie Pathaan, actor Shah Rukh Khan said that it is always a beautiful collaborating with Deepika Padukone, and the chemistry creates a magic on the screen automatically. Talking about John Abraham, superstar says that the actor indeed has given one of his best performance. Shah Rukh Khan also said that if the movie Pathaan has to have a root and a backbone, then it has to be the character Jim, which is played by John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan also said that during the process of the shoot, everyone including the star cast, the director said that the movie should be the best one for him. He further mentioned that before the release of the movie, people were very excited, but few people were angry. There was a point where the entire team of Pathaan had to request for the release of the movie.

But now, looking at the response and love coming from the fans and audience, the entire team is really very happy. Before closing the Press Conference, Shah Rukh Khan says that the film fraternity is very friendly with each other. Many actors come together for a movie and joke with each other, but that doesn't mean they are taking it on their ego or get hurt. Whatever they are doing on-screen is just a work of fiction and for the sake of entertainment for the fans. So, the audience should not take those things seriously. Instead, enjoy the movie and have fun.

Well, these were a few beautiful words coming from the side of Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan. What are your views on the actor and how did you like the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

