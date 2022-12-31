"Where are her clothes, what is this fashion" Karishma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor gets trolled

MUMBAI : No doubt actress Karisma Kapoor is remembered till today for her fantastic contribution in Bollywood industry, the actress has been missed from the movies and the fans always look forward to the movies and projects and also of the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress on social media.

Daughter of Karishma Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her few public appearance, she is less to be seen in public but whenever she is spotted, she is grabs the attention and now this latest video of Samaira Kapoor is making into the news and have attracted many eyeballs as she was spotted at the airport.

No doubt she is looking so refreshing and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the starkid and showering the love for her, but there are few people who are not appreciating the dress of the starkid and her look.

As we can see many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress, many people are saying that what happened to the dressing sense is not the proper way to dress in public places. Whereas many people are saying that she is very weak and she is very thin.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Samaira Kapoor and how did you like the starkid, do let us know in the comments section below.

