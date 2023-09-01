“Where is John Abraham, why the buzz only about Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone” Netizens on movie Pathaan

As we can see the talk of the movie Pathaan is only around Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, netizens are asking where is John Abraham why there is no buzz about the actor
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 14:51
movie_image: 
“Where is John Abraham, why the buzz only about Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone” Netizens on movie Pathaan

MUMBAI :  Upcoming movie Pathaan, which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, right from the announcement video and the two songs the movie has created a strong Buzz all over the internet, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the movie

This upcoming spy Universe which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role is indeed one of the major releases of the year 2023 and as we can see there is a strong buzz all over the internet and we have seen and read many articles of the movie Pathaan around Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone mostly

ALSO READ – Triptii Dimri reveals her first crush was Shah Rukh Khan; says, “I told everybody in my family that I am going to marry this guy” – Exclusive 

 
We have hardly seen any buzz of the movie around John Abraham for the movie, whereas he is playing the equal lead character in the movie, we are in a big confusion as to why there is no buzz about the actor John Abraham and why only Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. We got your opportunity to speak to a few netizens and here is what they have to say.

Akanksha - No doubt this movie is the comeback of the actor Shahrukh Khan and the talk of the movie is only Shahrukh Khan and not John Abraham.

Prakash - It is very sad to see that only Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are getting the LimeLight, I cannot see any article or any post about John Abraham

Preeti - I think the only major factor pulling the crowd is Shahrukh Khan and second is Deepika Padukone, I think so John Abraham has hardly anything to offer in the movie, that is why the film is getting all the buzz only around SRK.

Priyanka - maybe there is no talk about John Abraham because his character is a complete surprise package, I have come to know that he is playing a negative character so his character will be full of surprises.

Well these are some of the point of views of the netizens with regards to makers not promoting the movie Pathaan via John Abraham. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below

Movie Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Upcoming movies and web series this week: Arjun Kapoor-Tabu’s Kuttey, Abhay Deol’s Trial By Fire, and more 

John Abraham Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Yash Raj Films Spy universe Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 14:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sherdill Shergill: Exclusive! Manmeet will get arrested for trying to find out the gender of the baby!
MUMBAI :Sherdil Shergill is the new show on the block on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj in lead roles.The...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela:  Sayuri trapped by Vikrant, desperate to meet Kanha
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer...
Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet! 
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a...
Check out Hina Khan’s special surprise for BFF Shaheer Sheikh
MUMBAI: Hina Khan's portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be well-liked. Even in a negative...
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress
MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Recent Stories
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Has Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey created a good pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
Has Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey created a good pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan denies being pregnant, shares a cute picture with hubby Aditya Seal saying, “He is the only baby in my life…”
Anushka Ranjan denies being pregnant, shares a cute picture with hubby Aditya Seal saying, “He is the only baby in my life…”
Here’s why Kuttey is an important film for Arjun Kapoor
Here’s why Kuttey is an important film for Arjun Kapoor
“Night mein Pub and din me Temple” Netizens trolls Nysa Devgan for her temple visit
“Night mein Pub and din me Temple” - Netizens troll Nysa Devgan for her temple visit
Is Avantika Malik dating Sahib Singh Lamba? Their cozy pictures spark dating rumors
Is Avantika Malik dating Sahib Singh Lamba? Their cozy pictures spark dating rumors