“Where is John Abraham, why the buzz only about Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone” Netizens on movie Pathaan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Pathaan, which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, right from the announcement video and the two songs the movie has created a strong Buzz all over the internet, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the movie

This upcoming spy Universe which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role is indeed one of the major releases of the year 2023 and as we can see there is a strong buzz all over the internet and we have seen and read many articles of the movie Pathaan around Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone mostly

We have hardly seen any buzz of the movie around John Abraham for the movie, whereas he is playing the equal lead character in the movie, we are in a big confusion as to why there is no buzz about the actor John Abraham and why only Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. We got your opportunity to speak to a few netizens and here is what they have to say.

Akanksha - No doubt this movie is the comeback of the actor Shahrukh Khan and the talk of the movie is only Shahrukh Khan and not John Abraham.

Prakash - It is very sad to see that only Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are getting the LimeLight, I cannot see any article or any post about John Abraham

Preeti - I think the only major factor pulling the crowd is Shahrukh Khan and second is Deepika Padukone, I think so John Abraham has hardly anything to offer in the movie, that is why the film is getting all the buzz only around SRK.

Priyanka - maybe there is no talk about John Abraham because his character is a complete surprise package, I have come to know that he is playing a negative character so his character will be full of surprises.

Well these are some of the point of views of the netizens with regards to makers not promoting the movie Pathaan via John Abraham. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below

Movie Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

