“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why is the focus only on Akshay Kumar?” wonder Netizens about the teaser of the third song from the movie Selfiee

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Selfiee which has Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi in the leading roles has been the talk of the town for different reasons. No doubt the fans are looking forward to seeing these two actors on screen for the first time and this upcoming movie which is the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence is directed by Juggjug Jeeyo and Good Newwz fame director Raj Mehta.

As we have seen, both the trailers of the movie are getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and same goes with the two songs are getting some amazing response already.

The first song which was released- Main Khiladi was immensely loved by the fans followed by the second song Kudiyee Ne Teri Vibe is also getting a big thumbs up, and now the makers are also all set to release the third song which features Akshay Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Kudi Chamkeeli.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the collaboration of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar and the same can be expected from the third song Kudi Chamkeeli.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to the song but there are a few people who have their point of views and wondering why every song is focused on Akshay Kumar and not Emraan Hashmi.

As we can see, from these comments every comment says that Emraan Hashmi is such an amazing actor, he did not got a single song from the movie!

Whereas few are saying, the makers have sidelined him completely and the focus is on Akshay Kumar.

Well what are your views on these comments and do you think Emraan Hashmi deserved a solo song in the movie?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

