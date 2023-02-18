“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why is the focus only on Akshay Kumar?” wonder Netizens about the teaser of the third song from the movie Selfiee

The third song of the movie Selfiee titled Kudi Chamkeeli is about to release, but netizens have their point of view that why only Akshay Kumar is getting solo songs and not Emraan Hashmi. Have a look at the comments!
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 15:22
movie_image: 
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Self

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Selfiee which has Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi in the leading roles has been the talk of the town for different reasons. No doubt the fans are looking forward to seeing these two actors on screen for the first time and this upcoming movie which is the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence is directed by Juggjug Jeeyo and Good Newwz fame director Raj Mehta.

As we have seen, both the trailers of the movie are getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and same goes with the two songs are getting some amazing response already.

The first song which was released- Main Khiladi was immensely loved by the fans followed by the second song Kudiyee Ne Teri Vibe is also getting a big thumbs up, and now the makers are also all set to release the third song which features Akshay Kumar and Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Kudi Chamkeeli.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the collaboration of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar and the same can be expected from the third song Kudi Chamkeeli.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to the song but there are a few people who have their point of views and wondering why every song is focused on Akshay Kumar and not Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ  Akshay Kumar make-up artist Shravan Vishwakarma attacked by a leopard on sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, rushed to hospital

As we can see, from these comments every comment says that Emraan Hashmi is such an amazing actor, he did not got a single song from the movie!

Whereas few are saying, the makers have sidelined him completely and the focus is on Akshay Kumar.

Well what are your views on these comments and do you think Emraan Hashmi deserved a solo song in the movie?

Do let us know in the comment section below.
For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to come together not only for Hera Pheri sequel but also for these sequels

 
 
 

Selfiee Akshay Kumar KUDI CHAMKEELI Emraan Hashmi Raj Mehta Yo Yo Honey Singh Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 15:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Rishita puts posters of Pandya house being on sale, Dhara tears them out
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Take a Look at Sai Ketan Rao’s first look from Sandiip Sickand’s next for Star Plus called Chashni!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Ali Merchant opens up about his collaboration with Kumar Sanu, upcoming web series and more, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update after our interaction with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Harleen takes care of Nehmat so as not to upset Ekam
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha comforts Viaan through the pain of seeing his father’s mistress
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Self
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why is the focus only on Akshay Kumar?” wonder Netizens about the teaser of the third song from the movie Selfiee

Latest Video

Related Stories
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to come together not only for Hera Pheri sequel but also for these sequels
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to come together not only for Hera Pheri sequel but also for these sequels
Akshay Kumar make-up artist Shravan Vishwakarma attacked by a leopard on sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, rushed to hospital
Akshay Kumar make-up artist Shravan Vishwakarma attacked by a leopard on sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, rushed to hospital
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer takes a slow start, collects much less than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer takes a slow start, collects much less than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on THIS date
Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on THIS date
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey
Kirti Kulhari to reprise her role of Parminder in 'Khichdi 2'
Kirti Kulhari to reprise her role of Parminder in 'Khichdi 2'