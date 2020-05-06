News

Which film are you looking forward to watching: Brahmastra or '83?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 01:20 PM

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 are the most anticipated films. Real-life couple Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra, and fans of the two have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer may have been seen on screen in previous films but with ‘83, they will be coming together for the first time after marriage. 

While Brahmastra stars Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha, ‘83 stars Ranveer as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife, Romi Dev. The promotions of Ranveer and Deepika starrer were all set to kick-off when the lockdown was announced and hence, the release of the film was postponed for later. On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia have been shooting for Brahmastra since 2017 and now, they are in the last leg of shoot. But, a lockdown was announced and shoots were stalled. 

So which film are you looking forward to the most?

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Shiva Isha Romi Dev Kapil Dev Lockdown Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here