Which film are you looking forward to watching: Brahmastra or '83?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 are the most anticipated films. Real-life couple Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra, and fans of the two have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer may have been seen on screen in previous films but with ‘83, they will be coming together for the first time after marriage.

While Brahmastra stars Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha, ‘83 stars Ranveer as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife, Romi Dev. The promotions of Ranveer and Deepika starrer were all set to kick-off when the lockdown was announced and hence, the release of the film was postponed for later. On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia have been shooting for Brahmastra since 2017 and now, they are in the last leg of shoot. But, a lockdown was announced and shoots were stalled.

