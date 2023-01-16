"While promoting the movie he said it is an Indian movie, this is hypocrisy" - Netizens troll SS Rajamouli on his comment calling RRR a Telugu movie

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is drawing all the attention of the world with his movie RRR. Netizens are trolling the director S S Rajamouli on his new statement calling RRR not a Bollywood movie, here are the comments!
MUMBAI : Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has drawn the attention of the world to his movie RRR which stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles. We can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet where the movie is winning the hearts of the fans all over the globe.

Recently, we have seen the movie win the best original song at the Golden Globes 2023 and earned a lot of respect of all Indians for bringing home the prestige.

Indeed this is a proud moment for every Indian that an Indian movie is getting immense love and appreciation at an International platform.

Recently, director SS Rajamouli made a statement, saying that RRR is not a Bollywood movie but a Tollywood movie, where he belongs from.

This statement has grabbed the attention of the fans and netizens are expressing anger saying that this was not a statement to be given at an International platform and call it hypocritical of the filmmaker.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments, people are saying that why did he call the movie an Indian movie while he was promoting the movie especially in North India, and now that the movie is winning hearts internationally, he is calling it a Tollywood movie.

Whereas many people are expressing their anger and saying that then why did you release the movie in Hindi belt from where it got maximum collection.

What are your views on this comment of director SS Rajamouli? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Latest Video

