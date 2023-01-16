"While promoting the movie he said it is Indian movie, this is hypocrisy" netizens trolls SS Rajamouli on his comment calling RRR a Telugu movie and not Bollywood

MUMBAI :Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is drawing all the attention of the world with his movie RRR which has a Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles. We can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet where the movie is winning the hearts of the fans all over the globe. Recently we have seen the movie win the best original song at Golden Globe 2023.

Indeed this is a proud moment for every Indian that our Indian movie is getting immense love and appreciation at the international platform, recently director SS Rajamouli made a statement saying that RRR is not a Bollywood movie it is a Tollywood movie, where he belongs from. This statement has grabbed the attention of the fans and netizens are expressing anger saying that this was not a statement to be given at an international platform and calling it a hypocrisy of the filmmaker.

ALSO READ – 'Wish I were more caring towards my parents,' says Pankaj Berry

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments people are saying that why did he call the movie an Indian movie while he was promoting the movie especially in North India and now that this movie is winning hearts internationally he is calling it a Tollywood movie and not Bollywood movie. Whereas many people are expressing their anger and saying that then why did you release the movie in Hindi belt from where it got maximum collection.

What are your views on this comment of director SS Rajamouli, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Arjun: Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan have given me one of the most exciting films of my career



