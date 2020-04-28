Who resembles Shah Rukh Khan more: Aryan or Abram?

MUMBAI: Star kids these days are grabbing the headlines for everything they do. Aryan Khan, the firstborn of Shah Rukh Khan, is an internet sensation.

The young boy has the killer looks of his father but doesn’t want to walk on his footsteps. He would like to be a director.

Shah Rukh Khan in a lot of interviews has said that Aryan would always be special to him as he is his firstborn. He was shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when the little one came into this world.

Abram, on the other hand, is a surrogate child and is way younger to Aryan and Suhana. The little child is the apple of the eye of the entire family. SRK says that he learns so much from him.

The only dream the actor has for his kids is to give them a good education and a home to live in, as these were the two things he couldn’t have as he lost his parents at a very young age.

The two handsome boys look so similar to their father. Aryan is complete actor material but doesn’t want to be one as he says that he cannot take the pressure of being compared to his father. He aspires to be a filmmaker.

Aryan, when he was young, resembled his mother, but today when he is a grown-up by he just looks like his father, whereas Abram is a copy-paste of his dad and is his father’s little boy.

Check out this photo to see the resemblances between the father and his sons.

