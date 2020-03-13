Who slays nude-hued gym wear: Katrina or Malaika?

MUMBAI: There's no doubt that Katrina Kaif is now a well-established actress in Bollywood. Her performances in movies like New York, the Tiger series , and Bharat have helped her gain a massive fan base. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is an actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality, who is best known for her all-rounded work throughout Hindi cinema.

It's a common phenomenon to see Bollywood celebrities wearing similar outfits on different occasions. The fashion police are keen observers and often analyze who wore what better. This time, Katrina and Malaika came under the radar of fashion police, as they were seen wearing similar attire. Yes, both of them were seen in similar athleisure sets on the same day.

Katrina took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of herself posing in nude-hued gym wear. She wore a sports bra with a sheer neckline with matching tights. The actress donned the messy hair look. She captioned the post stating, 'Takin’ it to the streets Effortless streetwear with optimum performance functionality | The new Reebok x @victoriabeckham capsule collection launching on the 13th of March at select Reebok stores & www.shop4reebok.com @reebokindia#ReebokXVictoriaBeckham #SportTheUnexpected.'

Soon after that, Malaika was clicked in a similar outfit while making her way to her workout session. She completed her look with oversized reflective sunglasses and white sliders. The actress styled her hair in a simple bun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora is a part of the judges' panel of India's Best Dancer and India's Supermodel of the Year. Moreover, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be seen playing the role of a doctor in the film.