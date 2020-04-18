Who is the better kisser between Ayushman Khurana and his wife?

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana made a strong debut in rom-com Vicky Donor, which was highly appreciated by the masses and the critics. Right from his first movie, he garnered a lot of love and appreciation.

The actor has been seen doing versatile roles over the years to entertain us. Several movies of his went on to become blockbusters.

The handsome man is known for his content-driven films. The actor brings taboo subjects in front of the audiences with a touch of humour.

During the present lockdown, we are all fighting against the Corona outbreak. The actor was seen bonding with his wife Tahira.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan Actor was seen playing Who’s Most Likely To with his wife Tahira, and trust us, guys, the results were amazing. The full video is worth a watch.

Have a look.

In this video, we saw the cute couple taking up the challenging game and answering all the questions. One of the questions was 'Who is a better kisser?' They both pointed to themselves stating that they are the better kissers.

Well, who do you think played better?

Share your views in the comment section below.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.