Who is the fittest diva in B-town: Disha Patani or Nora Fatehi?

MUMBAI: People have generally become more health conscious than ever before. There’s an increased awareness about good health and fitness, and people make a conscious effort to workout and eat healthy. Obviously, B-town celebrities are the flagbearers of this growing fitness trend. They set benchmarks and motivate us to follow them.We see posts of their workouts and diets on their social media handles.

Well, this piece on fitness would be incomplete if we did not discuss our favourite stars, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi.

Malang actress Disha Patani is known not only for her acting skills but also for her sizzling dance moves and her hot looks. The diva often raises the temperature with her hot and sizzling pics and gives major fitness goals. She is an inspiration for millions of fans all over the globe when it comes to fitness.

On the other hand, Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi, who has featured in songs like Saki Saki and Kamariya, is known not only for her dances moves but also her super fit and toned figure.

Well, both of them set some major examples for their fans and give them fitness goals to follow.

We aren't able to decide who is better. Who’s your favorite fitness diva? Do let us know in the comment section below.

