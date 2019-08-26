News

Who will bag role in Satte Pe Satta remake: Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Aug 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: Satte Pe Satta remake is one of the most talked about upcoming films. Filmmakers Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will be collaborating for the film and Hrithik Roshan will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. The latest report states that the makers are considering two names for the female lead role, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

A movie business analyst told Deccan Chronicle, “It is a big film, so everyone wants to be in a film that will be talked about a lot. It also adds to their brand value to be a part of a box office ensemble. There is a lot of casting left. There are eight couples in the film, but the lead man has a double role, so it will be eight girls for seven boys. Once the leads are cast, you will see a mad scramble for the other roles.” 

Tags > Satte Pe Satta, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Aug 2019 09:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mumbai Indian Idol auditions see a great turn out of contestants
Mumbai Indian Idol auditions see a great turn out... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Aug 2019 07:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kartik-Naira to fight for Kairav's custody in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Kartik-Naira to fight for Kairav's custody... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

past seven days