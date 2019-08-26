Who will bag role in Satte Pe Satta remake: Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma?

MUMBAI: Satte Pe Satta remake is one of the most talked about upcoming films. Filmmakers Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will be collaborating for the film and Hrithik Roshan will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. The latest report states that the makers are considering two names for the female lead role, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

A movie business analyst told Deccan Chronicle, “It is a big film, so everyone wants to be in a film that will be talked about a lot. It also adds to their brand value to be a part of a box office ensemble. There is a lot of casting left. There are eight couples in the film, but the lead man has a double role, so it will be eight girls for seven boys. Once the leads are cast, you will see a mad scramble for the other roles.”