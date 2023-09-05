Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now

MUMBAI: Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk is one of the best romantic-dramas made in Bollywood. It revolved around the young romance that happens in college and it was a hit at the box office. The movie marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Today, the film completes 20 years of its release. So, let’s check out how the actors of the film look now and how they have evolved in their respective careers...

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor when he started with Ishq Vishk, he was known as the chocolate boy of Bollywood. But, with Kaminey, things changed for him, and he proved that even in dramatic roles he can impress one and all.

Amrita Rao

After Ishq Vishk, Amrita Rao starred in many successful films including Vivah which also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Well, currently, she is on a maternity break.

Shenaz Treasurywala

After Ishq Vishk, Shenaz did a few movies, but couldn’t make a mark like her co-stars. However, she hosted some interesting shows, and now, she is a travel vlogger.

Vishal Malhotra

Vishal Malhotra, who was a popular name in TV, made his debut in films with Ishq Vishk. He starred in a few films later, and also continued to do work on TV. Well, he is also very famous for his podcasts.

So, after having a look at the pictures above, are you feeling old?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.