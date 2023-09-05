Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now

Ishq Vishk completes 20 years of its release. So, let’s check out how the actors of the film look now and how they have evolved in their respective careers...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 21:51
movie_image: 
Ishq Vishk

MUMBAI: Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk is one of the best romantic-dramas made in Bollywood. It revolved around the young romance that happens in college and it was a hit at the box office. The movie marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Today, the film completes 20 years of its release. So, let’s check out how the actors of the film look now and how they have evolved in their respective careers...

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor when he started with Ishq Vishk, he was known as the chocolate boy of Bollywood. But, with Kaminey, things changed for him, and he proved that even in dramatic roles he can impress one and all.

Also Read: Trolled! Netizens are not happy with the reports of Pooja Hegde starring opposite Shahid Kapoor in Koi Shaq, “Isko bhi flop karwa ke rahegi aur baad me bolegi 'Koi Shaq'”

Amrita Rao

After Ishq Vishk, Amrita Rao starred in many successful films including Vivah which also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Well, currently, she is on a maternity break.

Shenaz Treasurywala

After Ishq Vishk, Shenaz did a few movies, but couldn’t make a mark like her co-stars. However, she hosted some interesting shows, and now, she is a travel vlogger.

Vishal Malhotra

Vishal Malhotra, who was a popular name in TV, made his debut in films with Ishq Vishk. He starred in a few films later, and also continued to do work on TV. Well, he is also very famous for his podcasts.

So, after having a look at the pictures above, are you feeling old?

Also Read: Wow! The first look of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer love story is out

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ken Ghosh Ishq Vishk Shahid Kapoor Shenaz Treasurywala Vishal Malhotra Amrita Rao Vivah Kaminey Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 21:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Suhaagan: What! Payal’s ugly move against Bindiya, Mami witnesses Payal
MUMBAI: Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The production house is here with a new...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Malishka in revenge mode as Neelam hurls insults at her
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
OMG! Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recreate THIS scene from an iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie? Find out what!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now
MUMBAI: Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk is one of the best romantic-dramas made in Bollywood. It revolved around the young...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav wants Abhimanyu to win the custody battle; thinks he is a perfect father to Abhir
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Big B's 'warning in advance' to fans coming to meet him at Jalsa
MUMBAI :   Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has "warned" his fans that they he will "certainly not" go to the gates of his...
Recent Stories
Ishq Vishk
Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh
Big B's 'warning in advance' to fans coming to meet him at Jalsa
SRK
SRK to fan quibbling about Aryan's expensive brand: 'Mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe'
Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari chops off her long tresses, gets a crew cut
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery 'Neeyat' to release on July 7
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit
Kumar Sanu
Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut