Whoa! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebration going to be a star-studded affair and will be held on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai; An Invite sent

MUMBAI: Every year, many prominent award ceremonies are conducted at the start of the year, which draws a large number of celebrities to one location. However, the year 2024 will start a little differently. Some intriguing pieces of information about the wedding celebration have surfaced. Ira Khan, the famous actor Aamir Khan's daughter, is set to marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3.

A source close to the family told a popular news portal, “The wedding bash invites have been sent. The invite says, ‘It gives us great pleasure to invite you to celebrate the marriage of our children Ira & Nupur...Please join us to bless the couple’.”

The source added, “The invite then states that the wedding is set to take place on Saturday, January 13, at a sprawling venue in a business district in Mumbai in the evening. Finally, the invite requests guests to bless the couple. 'Blessings only' is prominently written below. The names of the people inviting, besides Aamir Khan, are his ex-wife (and mother of Ira) Reena Dutta and Nupur Shikhare's mother Pritam Shikhare.”

The source mentioned, “The wedding venue is grand and apt for such a high-profile wedding reception. Depending on the occasion, it can easily accommodate between 1200 to 3200 people. The biggest of names from Bollywood and other industries are expected in full force to bless the newly wedded couple.”

Ira Khan stated in an August 2023 interview, “We know that we want to get married on January 3, but which year... we haven’t decided on that (laughs!). January 3 is very special for us (she and Nupur Shikhare) as that’s the date when we first kissed.”

In September 2023, Ira revealed in another interview, “Popeye (as she fondly calls Nupur) began training me when I was 17. I saw him as this super fit human, whose physical capabilities I aspired to have. Steadily, we became friends and later, we started dating.”

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Nupur is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with the stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

