Whoa! Abhishek Nigam and Sidharth Nigam meet This star from Pathaan, check out

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam met Manish Wadhwa aka General Qadir from Pathaan and had a gala time with him. The stars gathered for a Holi dinner and spend some time teasing Manish about being a big star now that his film is a hit.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 15:26
movie_image: 
Abhishek Nigam and Sidharth Nigam

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you Sidharth and Abhishek Nigam having some fun moments with Pathaan star Manish Wadhwa.

Also read: Exclusive! Abishek Nigam breaks his silence on Sheezan Khan getting bail; says, “I am happy for him as no one wishes to stay at the same place and I always wish good for everyone”

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam met Manish Wadhwa aka General Qadir from Pathaan and had a gala time with him. The stars gathered for a Holi dinner and spend some time teasing Manish about being a big star now that his film is a hit.

Check out the post here:

Manish is seen in many projects like Chandragupta Maurya as Chanakya, Peshwa Bajirao, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and films like Pathaan, Padmaavat, Manikarnika where he played prominent characters.

It is an understatement to say that Pathaan was a hit film because with Shah Rukh Khan’s return, the film has become a massive blockbuster and the actors are all proud of the film.

Abhishek and Siddharth met him last night and had a fun time meeting General Qadir for the film. Both the brothers are doing well for themselves as Abhishek is now playing the lead in Alibaba after replacing Sheezan Khan and Siddharth will soon be seen in Salman Khan Starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The brothers were recognized for their performances over years and have been consistently winning hearts ever since.

Also read: “The dance step may not suit everyone, but as long as the audience is enjoying, that is more important” - Siddharth Nigam on trolling comments for the song Naiyo Lagda

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Manish Wadhwa Abhishek Nigam Siddharth Nigam General Qadir TV News movies Pathaan Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan OTT digital Bollywood Dhoom 3 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 15:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bad Boy is grabbing the attention of the fans. The movie which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi...
Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passes away after prolonged illness
MUMBAI : Australian cricketer Pat Cummins lost his mother today in Sydney after a prolonged illness. Cricket Australia...
Uorfi Javed gets Trolled again over This latest outfit, check out the Netizens’ reaction
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We bring to you netizens' hateful...
Confrontation! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Sai’s face-off
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Lovely! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sairat love witnessed once again, Ashwini happy seeing the couple hugging
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kiara Advani
OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi
Shilpa Shett
Netizens supports Shilpa Shetty, says “the fans needs to draw a line when they meet celebrity”
Urvashi
Urvashi Rautela Overtakes Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan by being the most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 62.8 Million Followers
Thalapathy Vijay
WOW! Jawan: These stars will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her
Salman Khan
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”