Whoa! Abhishek Nigam and Sidharth Nigam meet This star from Pathaan, check out

MUMBAI: Sidharth and Abhishek Nigam having some fun moments with Pathaan star Manish Wadhwa.

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam met Manish Wadhwa aka General Qadir from Pathaan and had a gala time with him. The stars gathered for a Holi dinner and spend some time teasing Manish about being a big star now that his film is a hit.

Manish is seen in many projects like Chandragupta Maurya as Chanakya, Peshwa Bajirao, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and films like Pathaan, Padmaavat, Manikarnika where he played prominent characters.

It is an understatement to say that Pathaan was a hit film because with Shah Rukh Khan’s return, the film has become a massive blockbuster and the actors are all proud of the film.

Abhishek and Siddharth met him last night and had a fun time meeting General Qadir for the film. Both the brothers are doing well for themselves as Abhishek is now playing the lead in Alibaba after replacing Sheezan Khan and Siddharth will soon be seen in Salman Khan Starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The brothers were recognized for their performances over years and have been consistently winning hearts ever since.

