Whoa! THIS actor owns a lavish villa in Italy and charges a whopping Rs 40 lakhs p/m in rent; his last couple of films are flops

MUMBAI: After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

The actor Prabhas, who played the lead in the film, is also now a part of the controversy. However he has earned quite a lot with his previous movies one of which is the blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The actor has a lavish villa in Italy and earns a whopping Rs 40 Lakhs per month. Interestingly, Prabhas’s last two films Saaho and Radhe Shyam have failed miserably at the box office.

Prabhas reportedly took home Rs 150 crores for the film Adipurush which released last week and is at the center of major controversy for various reasons. The film has offended and angered people to the extent that the shows of the film have now started getting canceled.

Prabhas also owns a Rs 90 crore apartment in Hyderabad and has many luxurious cars that include Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Jaguar. His upcoming projects include Salaar, Project K, Spirit, and Raja Deluxe.

