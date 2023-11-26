Whoa! This actor was asked to quit acting, top actresses refused to work with him, gave no solo hit but now earns a whopping Rs 100 crores a year

MUMBAI : Being an actor is tough in the Hindi film industry. Especially if you are looking to play the lead, one expects you to have certain looks, voice and persona to play the part. However there are some actors who have broken that convention and changed the face of how a leading hero should look. Today we will talk about an actor who despite not having conventional hero looks went on to become a successful actor.

Also Read-Must Read! Suniel Shetty opens up on the loss of unity in the film industry in current times, “Everything’s become weak as there is no one to defend one another”

The actor we are referring to is Suniel Shetty. He has not given many solo hits but has managed to be part of many blockbusters in his career. The actor states that at the beginning of his career many gave him different types of advice. A writer and film critic told him that he should try his hand at business and one even told him to try selling idlis.

During his initial days in the industry many top actresses refused to work with him due to his looks. All these things however did not demotivate shetty instead it gave him the fuel to pursue his dream further and work hard to prove these people wrong.

Also Read-Must Read! Suniel Shetty opens up on the loss of unity in the film industry in current times, “Everything’s become weak as there is no one to defend one another”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA