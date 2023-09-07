Whoa! THIS actor/writer/lyricist was a former IITian who quit his job in a software company to get into showbiz

MUMBAI: No one can escape the glamor and glitz of the entertainment world. While some try their luck and fail, there are some who are so talented that they create a niche for themselves and have become super successful. Today we bring you one such story of success. Read on to know who this actor is who gave up his lucrative career in a software firm to pursue his dream of getting into films.

We are talking about Varun Grover, the award-winning lyricist of the song Yeh Moha-Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Lag Ke Haisha. He has also written the script of Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed film Masaan and Sacred Games. Varun was born in Sundernagar, HP. His father was in the military and mother a school teacher. Varun studied Civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. He worked in a software firm before joining Bollywood.

Before getting his big break in Bollywood he wrote for Tv shows like Dus Ka Dum, Oye It’s Friday, and The Great Indian Comedy Show. He then got a lucky break with Anurag kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, in which he wrote the lyrics of the song Womaniya, Hunter and Kiya Tu. He has also written the lyrics of Jabra Fan from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Fan.

Varun has written the critically acclaimed film Masaan starring Vicky Kaushal. His other well known works include Udta Punjab, OTT series Sacred Games, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, etc. He made his directorial debut with the film All India Rank which stars Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha. The film had its World Premiere at The International Film Festival of Rotterdam in February.

