Whoa! THIS actor/writer/lyricist was a former IITian who quit his job in a software company to get into showbiz

His father was in the military and mother a school teacher. Varun studied Civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. He worked in a software firm before joining Bollywood.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Black Silloutte

MUMBAI: No one can escape the glamor and glitz of the entertainment world. While some try their luck and fail, there are some who are so talented that they create a niche for themselves and have become super successful. Today we bring you one such story of success. Read on to know who this actor is who gave up his lucrative career in a software firm to pursue his dream of getting into films.

Also Read-Netflix's 'Sacred Games' garners positive reviews worldwide

We are talking about Varun Grover, the award-winning lyricist of the song Yeh Moha-Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Lag Ke Haisha. He has also written the script of Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed film Masaan and Sacred Games. Varun was born in Sundernagar, HP. His father was in the military and mother a school teacher. Varun studied Civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. He worked in a software firm before joining Bollywood. 

Before getting his big break in Bollywood he wrote for Tv shows like Dus Ka Dum, Oye It’s Friday, and The Great Indian Comedy Show. He then got a lucky break with Anurag kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, in which he wrote the lyrics of the song Womaniya, Hunter and Kiya Tu. He has also written the lyrics of Jabra Fan from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Fan.

Also Read-'All India Rank' is a semi-autobiographical drama, reveals Varun Grover

Varun has written the critically acclaimed film Masaan starring Vicky Kaushal. His other well known works include Udta Punjab, OTT series Sacred Games, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, etc. He made his directorial debut with the film All India Rank which stars Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha. The film had its World Premiere at The International Film Festival of Rotterdam in February.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-DNA 


 

Varun Grover IITian writer lyricist Yeh Moha-Moh Ke Dhaage Dum Lag Ke Haisha Neeraj Ghaywan Masaan Sacred Games civil engineer Dus Ka Dum Oye It’s Friday The Great Indian Comedy Show Jabra Fan Womaniya Hunter Jiya Tu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi impresses everyone, Ishaan’s anger takes over
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Rajeev Sidhartha roped in for DJ- A Creative Unit’s Next!
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Must Read! When Kajol said her films DDLJ and K3G ruined Karwa Chauth for women, said “...as long as you are looking good while you are starving”
MUMBAI: Kajol is one actress who has left audiences spellbound with every character that she has portrayed on screen....
Anupamaa: Oh No! Malti Devi warns Anupama not to betray her
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Katha finally decides to confess her feelings to Viaan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Kajol
Must Read! When Kajol said her films DDLJ and K3G ruined Karwa Chauth for women, said “...as long as you are looking good while you are starving”
“I am an actor and I try to do my work with honesty”
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how he handles failure, “I am an actor and I try to do my work with honesty”
yoga teacher
Meet the go-to yoga teacher of B-town mommies Kareena, Soha and Surveen
Blakc silloute
Whao! This Hindi Film Actress owns a house worth whopping Rs 173 Crores, and it's not Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif
Ameesha Patel
Interesting! When Ameesha Patel revealed that Rani Mukerji only had a cameo in Mangal Panday when she was narrated the script