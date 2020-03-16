Whoa! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez claims that her FDs do not have a connection to Sukesh and were done prior to the conman even existed, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Also read: Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star

According to the latest development in the case, ED had attached Jacqueline’s fixed deposits in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore money laundering case and now, the actress has replied to the authorities of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) who have attached her several FDs.

The actress maintains that her fixed deposits have no connection to him and were created even before the conman ‘existed’. The actress stated in her reply that the FDs, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with the crime nor the FDs are created using the alleged proceeds of crime.

She maintains that the fixed deposits were from her “own legitimate sources of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in the world.”

As per ED’s chargesheet filed last year, Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed that Sukesh gifted her 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, 2 pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and 2 Hermes bracelets. She had also received a Mini Cooper, that the actress had returned.

The pictures of the two had surfaced on social media and suggested that they were dating. The actress had initially denied this but if reports are to be believed, she later admitted to it.

Also read: Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Credits: Hindustan Times