Whoa! THIS actress quits films to become an emotional intelligence coach, has worked with Aamir Khan, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan

THIS actress quits films to become an emotional intelligence coach, has worked with Aamir Khan, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan

We are talking about Shruti Seth who was seen in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Ta Ra Rum Pum and Aamir Khan starrer Fanaa. She is now a therapy practitioner, and mental health advocate.
Shruti Seth

MUMBAI:  Sometimes actors give up their lucrative acting careers to follow their passion in other areas. Today we will talk about such an actress who has worked with the top actors like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and many more in her filmy career, but gave it all up to be an emotional intelligence coach.

Shruti, who was popular for her Tv show Shararat, is active on social media, recently told her 500,000 followers on Instagram that she is now a certified emotional intelligence coach, therapy practitioner, mental health advocate, and trained meditation teacher. 

Speaking of her transition from Tv to Films, Shruti said in an interview, “I haven't really moved on to anything. It's not that I would not do TV and only do films. Yes, more avenues have started opening for me. I am game for doing something exciting on any medium – stage, celluloid or TV.”

Shruti has been part of Tv shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, The KApil Sharma Show and Rishta.com.

