Whoa! This actress is the owner of a Rs 150 crores company, a Rs 25 crore home in London and it's not Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Priyanka Chopra

She is one of the richest actresses is India and has a net worth of Rs 560 Crores. She owns three houses; one in London, and 2 in Mumbai (Juhu and Bandra).
MUMBAI: There are many Bollywood actors and actresses who apart from acting in their successful projects also have lucrative business ventures and lavish possessions. Today we will talk about an actress who has had many superhits recently and also owns a Rs 150 crores company.

Also Read-Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt? Read to find out

We are talking about none other than actress Alia Bhatt. The actress who recently won the Best Actress National Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is one of the richest actresses is India and has a net worth of Rs 560 Crores. She owns three houses; one in London, and 2 in Mumbai (Juhu and Bandra). 

Alia who once spoke about her dream to own a house in London, fulfilled that dream in 2018 when she bought a Rs 25 crore apartment in London’s posh Covent Garden, area. Apart from three lavish houses, the Darlings actress also owns a fleet of luxury cars like Audi, BMW and  Range Rover Vogue, to name a few.

Also Read-WOW! From Motherhood to a National Award; Alia Bhatt is in her golden phase right now

Alia launched her children’s clothing line Ed-A-Mamma in 2020 and the valuation of the company today is around Rs 150 crores. As per some reports, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is planning to buy the company for Rs 300-350 crores. Alia also launched her own production company Eternal Sunshine Production in 2019 and bought a Rs 38 crore apartment in the name of the company. 

