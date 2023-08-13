Whoa! This actress was paid a whopping amount more than Rajnikant in a film and it isn’t Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Nayanthara

MUMBAI : The pay disparity has been an issue with many in the film industry where male actors are said to be paid nearly double of what their female counterparts get. However there is one actress who was paid more than her co-star superstar Rajnikant for a film. Read on to who we are talking about.

Also Read-Rajinikanth signs two-film deal with Lyca Productions

This actress had a huge fan following and has been part of many blockbusters. She has been part of South as well as Hindi films. We are talking about the late Sridevi. Her charm and screen presence was simply spectacular. The actress was said to have been paid more than her co-star Rajnikanth in the film Moondru Mudichu. The 1976 film directed by K Balachander was Sridevi’s debut film as an actress and was paid Rs 5000 while Rajnikanth was paid Rs 2000 for it. Sridevi in a throwback interview had spoken about the film and said that Kamal Haasan who was also a part of the film was paid Rs 30000 as he was a known face in the industry while she and Rajnikanth were newcomers.

Also Read-Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?

Sridevi had said in the interview, “Rajini was very close to my mother. He was like a son. When we were all talking, Rajini would ask how he can become a big star like Kamal. My mother would say, you will definitely become like that. Rajini wanted to earn Rs.30,000.” She further said, “Instead of saying ‘Poitare Poitare’, I started yelling ‘Pootare Pootare’ (a colloquial usage). Kamal sir was holding on to the boat and laughing so much at this that the boat was shaking. And then the Director Balachander was yelling and asking why the boat was shaking.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA