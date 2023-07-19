Whoa! Aditya Roy Kapur’s big move to make his rumored relationship stronger with Ananya Panday?

Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

The duo are in Europe and while they haven’t shared pictures of each other, their pictures together seem to be getting viral. Recently they were seen cuddling after a concert in Spain and then spotted lost in conversation at a restaurant in Lisbon. 

Now, Aditya seems to have made a big move to make his relationship stronger with rumored ladylove Ananya Panday. As per a source who spoke to a news portal, “Aditya has joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned for them to promote as a power couple as they are aware of the craze for them. On a personal level, Aditya and Ananya are very fond of each other, and the liking is very much there.”

The source further added, “Ananya and Aditya may become the next power couple like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and their talent management has planned endorsements and a few projects for them together to increase their market value, and this is going to be huge for them on a professional level as well.”

The duo kind of made things official when they walked the ramp together for designer Manish Malhotra a while back. 

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda that failed to impress fans. Aditya was last seen in the OTT series The Night Manager 2. 

