Whoa! After 12th Fail Vikrant massey to be seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s The Sabarmati Report

After getting accolades for his brilliant performance in the film 12th fail, Vikrant has been signed by Ektaa Kapoor for her next film that is titled The Sabarmati Report.
MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and has been a part of many successful TV shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and others since then. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera, and the actor has surely come a long way as he is now doing lead roles in movies and web series. 

After getting accolades for his brilliant performance in the film 12th fail, Vikrant has been signed by Ektaa Kapoor for her next film that is titled The Sabarmati Report. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddi Dogra in key roles. The film is based on real-life incidents of 2002 when The Sabarmati Express caught fire and caused a massive tragedy in Gujarat and shook the nation.The film will hit cinema halls on 3rd May 2024.

The Sabarmati Report will be directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Makers shared an announcement video on Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to unfold the history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation! In cinemas on 3rd May 2024.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

