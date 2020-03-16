Whoa! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, Kartik Aaryan to treat his fans by portraying THIS character in Kabir Khan’s next

Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabir Khan’s upcoming project that will showcase Kartik Aaryan in a complete different role

movie_image: 
Whoa! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success, Kartik Aaryan to treat his fans by portraying THIS character in Kabir Khan’s next

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of Aness Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Shehzada actor is all set to mesmerize the audience by playing the role of a paraplegic Olympian in Kabir Khan's upcoming film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Amazing! Kartik Aaryan roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming untitled project, details inside

It may be recalled that Kartik had told that he plays a street fighter. Well, the nature of the role is such that this man was very high on life and a street-smart guy, but cruel destiny struck to pin him down with paraplegia. Fighting adversity, he made a huge mark in the Olympics.

The whisper gaining ground also has it that the film is a biopic. So naturally, the consent of the Olympian in question must have been taken.

Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts

Sumit Arora who wrote the dialogues of '83', 'Stree' and 'Family Man' has penned this film. Sumit has also penned about 600 episodes of the TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye'. Kabir, Kartik and Sajid are very happy with the script and believe it is an adrenal-flowing story.

This Kabir Khan directed film will be Kartik's second collaboration with Nadiadwala - the first being 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' which he is in midway of. Nadiadwala is very high on Kartik too, after the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Kabir Khan has directed films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Kabul Express', '83' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tubelight'.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kabir Khan Shehzada Ek Tha Tiger Kabul Express 83 TellyChakkar
Latest Video