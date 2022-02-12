Whoa! After the success of ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Nora Fatehi is teaming up with Anil Kapoor for an upcoming project

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is enjoying a purple patch in her career. Her last music video with Guru Randhawa, ‘Dance Meri Rani’ has gone viral. Nora is no longer being asked to feature just in dance numbers and special appearances in Hindi movies, she’s actually being auditioned and signed on for major roles now. As per the media reports, Nora is now working on a hush-hush project with Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: HOTNESS ALERT! Check out Nora Fatehi’s BUTT business, She must get it insured

A source revealed to ETimes, “Nora has been getting a lot of offers to act in Hindi films. The latest is a project with Anil Kapoor and Nora has already had two script-reading sessions at Anil Kapoor’s office.”

The source also added, “Nora is looking forward to this natural progression in her career. She works hard on her dance and fitness and she’s keen on working even harder on honing her skills as an actor and polishing her accent and diction. She had started off as an actor, but her passion for dance made her turn to special songs for Hindi and South films. But now, she’s keen on focusing on her acting, again.”

Nora was last seen in a brief, but significant part in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which was released on OTT last year.

Also Read: Did You Know? Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her brother Vijay acted as CHILD ACTORS in Saaheb starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh!

Credit: ETimes