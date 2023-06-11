Whoa! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Rs 75 lakhs saree for her wedding with Abhishek made with real gold and crystals

She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more. 

Also Read- Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

Aish as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. Did you know that the Sarbjit actress wore a saree made of real gold and crystals worth Rs 75 Lakhs for her wedding? They tied the knot on 20th April 2007 and it was labeled as the ‘wedding of the decade’, where the who’s who of the film industry attended. The bride and groom obviously looked stunning in their finery. Take a look at some of the pictures of the Guru couple;

She accessorized her look with heavy kundan and emerald necklace, two kundan haars, matching jhumkas, matha patti and bajubandh.

Also Read-WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”

Here are some of her unseen Mehendi ceremony pictures;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

