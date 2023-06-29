Whoa! Akshay Oberoi spills the beans on his role in Fighter, “gained 10kg of muscles”

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen in the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter', said that his character in the film is a tribute to real life heroes.

Akshay, who will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer, said that it's an honor for him to play his part.

Akshay spoke about his role in Fighter saying, “I have been working out extensively before and during the filming of the movie. The idea was to build up muscles with intense training which I personally trained myself for. The role required me to have a broader body frame to look right for the role of an Air Force pilot. I’m playing the role of an air force officer and his physical appearance has to complement the character hence I took it upon myself to undergo this transformation as it was a necessity. I went through rigorous training for months ahead. I did strength training with intervals of cardio and gained 10kg of muscle.”

Fighter', which sees Hrithik and Deepika as Air Force pilots, is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country's armed forces.

