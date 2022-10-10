Whoa! From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, these celebs come clean about their mental health issues, Anushka Sharma says, “In my family, there have been cases of depression”

MUMBAI :While the covid-19 pandemic has brought with it its own set of challenges like financial troubles and physical struggles, mental health issues have also always been very much present in our world. Especially with Bollywood stars who people assume have it all and can never face any mental problems have in fact being the victim of it more often than not.

On this World Mental Health Day, we bring to you some actresses who have unabashedly come out with struggling from anxiety to severe depression and not being ashamed about their fans knowing it.

Deepika Padukone

The Gehraiyaan actress has time and again spoken about her struggle with depression when she was at the top of her career with a blissful personal life. Speaking about it, Deepika once said, “On paper, that should have been a great period in my life. I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive, and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did. I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavor.”

Alia Bhatt

The soon-to-be-mom Alia, has also been a victim of mental illness. She once told a magazine, “Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone.” She then added, “Everyone told me that you’ve got to realize that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine.”

Shraddha Kapoor

The Ashiqui actress has won the hearts of millions with her beauty and talent. Talking about battling anxiety, Shraddha said, “I didn’t even know what anxiety was. We didn’t know about it for a very long time. It was just after Aashiqui that I had this physical manifestation of anxiety. There’s this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking about why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening.” Speaking of dealing with it, the Saaho actress added, “You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for.”

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the most successful filmmakers of our times. He comes across as a fun, jovial and positive personality but shockingly, the Student Of the Year director has battled mental illness. Speaking to a news portal Karan said, “When I went through that phase, I thought I am getting a cardiac arrest. I felt it in the middle of a meeting two and half years ago, after which I left the meeting in between saying I have something urgent to do and rushed to the doctor. He then said I am having an anxiety attack. I went to a psychologist post that. Then I realized that I had some internal issues to deal with, which got built up to such a point that it resulted in anxiety.”

Anushka Sharma

The NH-10 actress is known to be a full-of-life and positive personality. She has also been vocal about her struggle with mental health issues. Talking about it, Anushka once said, “I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family, there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it. There is nothing shameful about it or something to hide. If you had constant stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s that simple. I want to make this my mission, to take any shame out of this, to educate people about this.”

Credit- pinkvilla