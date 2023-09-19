Whoa! From Ameesha Patel to Vicky Kaushal, check out the stars who studied engineering

While there are many Bollywood celebs who are school and college dropouts, there are those who are graduates and some have even studied engineering.
Ameesha

MUMBAI: An Engineers job is never easy, and neither is studying for it. Only if you are an exceptional student in school, will you want to and have the ambition to study and cope up with the complex studies of an engineer. While there are many Bollywood celebs who are school and college dropouts, there are those who are graduates and some have even studied engineering.

Also Read-Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more

Here is the list of celebs who have studied engineering;

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late Chhichhore actor has studied at the Delhi Technological University to pursue a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress who will soon be seen in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, has graduated in Computer Science Engineering. She even worked as a software engineer briefly.

Kartik Aaryan

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor pursued a engineering degree in Biotechnology from DY Patil college.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky graduated in Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti studied Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha studied biogenetic engineering for 2 years at Tufts University in Boston, USA. She later switched to Economics. 

Also Read- What! Woman claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput, says “Mera Murder hua tha gale mein injection daal ke”, watch viral video

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal 

    
 

About Author

