Whoa! Amidst dating rumors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted on a dinner date?

Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together.
MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together.

The couple was spotted recently on a dinner date in a restaurant in Mumbai. However they left the restaurant separately one after the other and got into their respective cars and left thereafter. They even refused to pose together for the paparazzi.

Netizens trolled the duo. One user wrote, “I willl dislike u Aditya if u both end up man u r one of my favs n she's cute pretty polite but just don't hv tat chemistry. .look wise atleast.” Another one wrote, “Ese aur koi nahi mile kya. “, one wrote, “He has the worst taste in girls. I don’t like him anymore”

Their fans however sent them love. One wrote, “VERY BEAUTIFUL LOOKING COUPLE” another wrote, “SO PRETTY ANANYA GLOW OF HAPPINESS IS REFLECTING ON YOUR FACE”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda that failed to impress fans. Aditya was last seen in the OTT series The Night Manager.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 17:00

