Whoa! Amitabh Bachchan gifts his 50 crore Bungalow to daughter Shweta Nanda, here are other luxurious properties owned by Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and the family

MUMBAI: There have been reports that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai to his daughter Shweta Nanda. The Brahmastra actor has reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 50 lakhs for the same and registered the bungalow in her name. Amitabh previously stayed in the bungalow with his parents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Let’s take a look at other luxurious properties owned by the Bachchans;

Apart from Prateeksha, Big B also owns the luxurious bungalow Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai. The bungalow costs a whopping Rs 100 crores and was reportedly gifted to the actor by director Ramesh Sippy.

Big B also owns two more bungalows in Mumbai; Janak and Vatsa and one of them is named after his granddaughter Aradhya Bachchan. Not only in India, but Amitabh and Jaya own a super luxurious home in Paris as well.

Big B’s daughter in law Aishwarya also owns many lavish properties. She own the Sanctuary Falls and Jumeirah Golf Estates that cost Rs 20 crores. She also has another luxurious property in BKC that is worth Rs 30 crores.

Jaya Bachchan’s net worth is massive. She holds multiple agricultural lands in Bhopal and Lucknow worth Rs 38–40 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan reportedly owns a lavish condo in Mumbai's Worli Sea Face area. He also owns a villa in Dubai with wife Aishwarya Rai.

