Whoa! Amitabh Bachchan purchases a plot worth Rs 14.5cr in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran prathista’ ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan purchases a plot worth Rs 14.5cr in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran prathista' ceremony

Big B recently bought a plot in Ayodhya worth a whopping Rs 14.5 Cr ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran prathista’ ceremony.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry even at the age of 81. THere is no stopping the veteran as he is signing film after film relentlessly and doing some great work even in his 80’s. The Brahmastra actor now has another achievement up his sleeve.

Big B recently bought a plot in Ayodhya worth a whopping Rs 14.5 Cr ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran prathista’ ceremony. The superstar will be building his home in the city also referred to as the global spiritual capital. The plot is located 15 minutes away from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Speaking about his purchase, “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries.”

Big B continued, “This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.” The housing project will be completed by March 2028.

Celebs invited for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony include Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Dipika Chikhalia, Arun Govil, Kangana Ranaut and many others. The ceremony which is a week-long ritual will begin from 16th January. 

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.

