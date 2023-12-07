Whoa! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirm dating each other? Rumored couple attend Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain

MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Recently Ananya and Aditya shared glimpses from the Arctic Monkeys band’s concert in Spain. Although the duo shared glimpses separately and hours apart from each other’s post, the set and the band is the same. Sharing the story, Ananya captioned it, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever.”

Take a look;

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda that failed to impress fans. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Aditya was last seen in the OTT series The Night Manager 2.

