Whoa! Animal famed Tripti Dimri tops IMDB’s popular Indian celeb list followed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.
movie_image: 
Tripti Dimri

MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Meanwhile actress Tripti has gained the title of ‘national crush’ with her role in Animal. Her popularity is now also reflecting on Tripti Dimri tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities chart, Sandeep Reddy Vanga follows

Tripti Dimri is on rolls after the release of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. After basking in the rave reviews for her performance in Animal, the actor has now topped IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities chart where she has taken the top spot.

The popular movie database shared its ranking on their weekly update where Tripti stands no.1, while director Sandeep stands at no.2, while Suhana Khan stood at number 7 and her The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor is at the 8th position, while KGF star Yash ranks 39th in this weekly update.

Tripti was first seen in Sridevi’s last film Mom. She later got a bigger role in Poster Boys and really made an impact with the film Laila Majnu. Her roles in Bulbbul and Qala, got her utmost acclaim. Post Animal, Tripti will next be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal, and later in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

