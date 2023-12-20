Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so

The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, but the couple are yet to officially announce the same.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 13:14
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the sports world. The duo have been in the news once more as a result of the rumors about their second pregnancy. The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, but the couple are yet to officially announce the same.

Also Read-Wow! Anushka Sharma seen for the first time amidst her pregnancy reports, looks stunning in an all black attire

Now, Anushka appeared in a new commercial featuring a pregnancy home test kit. The actress posted the video on her Instagram page. One user commented writing, “That means you're again pregnant confirm”, another wrote, “That's why she was wearing fat dresses for a month for hiding her belly”, another commented, “Is this hinting towards baby no 2?”

Check out the commercial here;

Recently, Virat and Anushka enjoyed a fun vacation with their daughter Vamika in London. The couple went there to bring in their 6th wedding anniversary. In almost every picture shared, Anushka has been concealing her belly. Fans are eager for an official announcement from the couple.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

Also Read-Revealed! Anushka Sharma opened up about her marriage to Virat Kohli even before she turned 30

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Spotboye

Anushka Sharma Vamika pregnancy second baby Dil Dhadakne Do Band Baaja Baraat Gully Boy Pari Movie News Deepika Padukone Virat Kohli TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 13:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: OMG! Imlie gets kidnapped by a masked man
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Wow! Jiya Shankar wears an outfit worth 5 lacs, the entire cost of the ensemble will blow away your minds!
MUMBAI: The Nation's New Crush Jiya Shankar's ensemble was a true masterpiece crafted by skilled artisans. Drawing...
Yay: Cast of Tose Naina Milaai Ke rejoices as the show completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Dangal TV has an array of unique shows on its channel. One of the most distinguished shows includes Tose Naina...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Keerat helps Sahiba run away, Inspector Megha gets fooled by her
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the...
What! Reem Shaikh reveals why she unfollowed Zain Imam on social media, “one way of removing our anger is…”
MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Sushmita
Hotness alert! Here are the times Aishwarya Sushmita raised temperature with her hot and sizzling looks
Tanuja Mukerji
Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji’s first reply after being discharged from the hospital; Says ‘I am home and very well…’
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan becomes enraged at Paparazzi and asks them to 'Piche Hato' as he was snapped with his parents
Ananya
What! Ananya Panday’s security guard pushes away a fan, this is how she reacted
Vidyut
Wow! Vidyut Jammwal's elegant response to paps over his nude jungle pics
Shahid
Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Cruise in Style with ₹3.5 Cr Mercedes Maybach