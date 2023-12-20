Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the sports world. The duo have been in the news once more as a result of the rumors about their second pregnancy. The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, but the couple are yet to officially announce the same.

Now, Anushka appeared in a new commercial featuring a pregnancy home test kit. The actress posted the video on her Instagram page. One user commented writing, “That means you're again pregnant confirm”, another wrote, “That's why she was wearing fat dresses for a month for hiding her belly”, another commented, “Is this hinting towards baby no 2?”

Recently, Virat and Anushka enjoyed a fun vacation with their daughter Vamika in London. The couple went there to bring in their 6th wedding anniversary. In almost every picture shared, Anushka has been concealing her belly. Fans are eager for an official announcement from the couple.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

