Whoa! Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter makes her ramp debut for Dior, actor says “she did it all on her own merit”

MUMBAI :Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter Myra, made her ramp walk debut for Christian Dior. Arjun and Mehr have been supermodels themselves years ago so it’s no surprise that their daughter has chosen to be in this profession too.

The proud father Arjun took to his social media page to share a stunning picture of his daughter and captioned it, “Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star #christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude.”

The show marked Dior India’s very first showcase in India, which was live-streamed on YouTube. Many Bollywood celebs attended the show like Rekha, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Mehr and Arjun got married in 1998 and announced their separation in 2018 and eventually got divorced in 2019. The couple have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal. Arjun is currently dating South African model/actor Gabriella Demetriades and they have a son together named Arik.

