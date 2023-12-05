Whoa! Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s net worth

Both Parineeti and Raghav are successful in their respective careers and here is a look at their net worth.
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. A couple of days ago, it was reported that they will be getting engaged in Delhi on 13th May 2023, and it looks like the reports might turn out to be true. 

Parineeti along with Raghav and her brother was earlier today spotted at Mumbai leaving for Delhi, and the couple was also spotted at Delhi airport. Well, they have been ignoring questions about the wedding, but today, Raghav Chadha kind of confirmed the marriage. 

Also Read: Shocking! Amid the rumours of engagement on 13 May, Parineeti Chopra once again ignores question about marriage

Both Parineeti and Raghav are successful in their respective careers and here is a look at their net worth.  

Raghav Chadha

Apart from being a politician, Raghav is also a chartered accountant. He has worked in accountancy firms like Deloitte, Shyam Malpani, and Grant Thornton, among others. He lives a simple life and his net worth is 50 Lakhs according to Financial Express. 


Raghav reportedly owns a Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of jewelry valued at about INR 4,95,000 as per reports. He has purchased a house worth Rs 37 lakhs. 

Parineet Chopra

Parineeti’s net worth is Rs 60 crores and she earns mainly through her films and endorsements. She owns a sea-facing home in Mumbai and a fleet of luxury cars like Audi A6, Jaguar XJL and Audi Q5, Jaguar XJL, among others.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied at the London School of Economics (LSE) together. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Siasat  

