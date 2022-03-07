Whoa! Check out the net worth of Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna that includes luxurious home, and cars

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 and since then there has been no looking back for her. From Kirik Party to Geeta Govindham, she has delivered many hits. And of course, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun put Rashmika Mandanna in the A-league of South Indian actresses.

She is now also going to make her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra and also has a film with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress sure has some great things going on for her. So here's looking at her net worth and more.

Now that the actress has comfortably made a place for herself in the industry, she is among the top paid actresses in town. She reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. With all the endorsements and more, her net worth reportedly is $400 million.

Rashmika Mandanna sure seems to have invested well in real estate. She is said to have a massive mansion in Bengaluru which is worth Rs 8 crore. She is also reportedly the owner of a luxurious house in Mumbai.

She has a series of cars and most of them are pretty fancy. She has a Mercedes Benz-C Class worth Rs 50 lakh, an Audi Q3 worth Rs 40 lakh and also a Toyota Innova.

While the actress is currently in the news for all her big projects, Rashmika has often hit headlines for her love life too. Rumours had it that there was something brewing between her and Vijay Deverakonda.

Credit: BollywoodLife