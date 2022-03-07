Whoa! Check out the net worth of Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna that includes luxurious home, and cars

From luxurious cars to home, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna lives a lavish lifestyle

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Whoa! Check out the net worth of Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna that includes luxurious home, and cars

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 and since then there has been no looking back for her. From Kirik Party to Geeta Govindham, she has delivered many hits. And of course, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun put Rashmika Mandanna in the A-league of South Indian actresses.

Also Read: WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more

She is now also going to make her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra and also has a film with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress sure has some great things going on for her. So here's looking at her net worth and more.

Now that the actress has comfortably made a place for herself in the industry, she is among the top paid actresses in town. She reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. With all the endorsements and more, her net worth reportedly is $400 million.

Rashmika Mandanna sure seems to have invested well in real estate. She is said to have a massive mansion in Bengaluru which is worth Rs 8 crore. She is also reportedly the owner of a luxurious house in Mumbai.

Also Read: Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets trolled on her latest bikini picture; Netizens call her, “Urfi Javed Ki Behen”

She has a series of cars and most of them are pretty fancy. She has a Mercedes Benz-C Class worth Rs 50 lakh, an Audi Q3 worth Rs 40 lakh and also a Toyota Innova.

While the actress is currently in the news for all her big projects, Rashmika has often hit headlines for her love life too. Rumours had it that there was something brewing between her and Vijay Deverakonda.

Credit: BollywoodLife

movies Rashmika Mandanna PUSHPA Animal Goodbye Mission Majnu Vijay Deverakonda Sidharth Malhotra Geeta Govindham TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
3
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and...
Glam Queen! Vidhi Pandya looks alluring donning in these beautiful outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Yami Gautam Dhar says 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' made first half of 2022 special for her
MUMBAI: As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has had two releases so far...
Deepali Saini opens up on her role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'
MUMBAI: Actress Deepali Saini, who has recently joined the star cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', is very excited...
Super sexy! Erika Packard is oozing oomph in these sizzling pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Vaani Kapoor chuffed to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for 'Shamshera'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Shamshera', is...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Latest Video