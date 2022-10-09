Whoa! Deepika Padukone to be part of ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra – Part 2?

The talks about the second part of the film are already generating enough buzz around and rumours have piled up, stating that Deeepika Padukone will be part of the film.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 13:43
movie_image: 
Whoa! Deepika Padukone to be part of ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra – Part 2?

MUMBAI: The Brahmastra trilogy is something that has been in headlines ever since it was announced. The first part of the film was released yesterday and the film is set to see good footfalls during the first weekend, as far as advance bookings are concerned.

Also read: BIG Update! Can Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra cross THIS film in the highest Day 1 earnings at Box Office post pandemic

The talks about the second part of the film are already generating enough buzz around and rumours have piled up, stating that Deeepika Padukone will be part of the film.

The trailer of the film, released in June, also had a hint that Deepika will be essaying the role of ‘Jal Devi’. According to reports by another portal, Deepika will be essaying the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the second instalment. Her character was said to be responsible for the transformation of Shiva.

The first part of the film is set in present day India. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy among others. It has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

Also read: Lovely! “They both inspire me to be a good actor”, says Jr NTR as he praises Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Credits: Free Press Journal

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Brahmastra Part 2 Beef comment Brahmastra Amitabh Bachchan Vikas Behl Goodbye Mouni Roy Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 13:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Latest Update! SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in connection with Sonali Phogat’ death case
MUMBAI: Goa's Curlies restaurant has been in the news after the death of Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat. The Supreme...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Oh No! Virat thinks Jagtap is Savi’s father
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has recently gone through a leap and is becoming more...
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’: Rubina Dilaik misses the chance to bag ‘Ticket To Finale’; here’s why
MUMBAI:This weekend, COLORS’ Khatron Ke Khiladi ups the entertainment ante by introducing ‘Ticket to Finale’ keeping...
Actor Chaitannya Choudhry’s is all set for OTT debut with webseries “Hush Hush" opposite Soha Ali Khan!
MUMBAI:Actor Chaitannya Choudhry who has done some great substantial work in the industry will be next seen in an...
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has made a strong start at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has earned...
EXCLUSIVE! Pratik Jaiswal bags Endemol Shine's web show Dhanbad
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.  A lot of web shows are being...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video