Whoa! Deepika Padukone to be part of ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra – Part 2?

MUMBAI: The Brahmastra trilogy is something that has been in headlines ever since it was announced. The first part of the film was released yesterday and the film is set to see good footfalls during the first weekend, as far as advance bookings are concerned.

The talks about the second part of the film are already generating enough buzz around and rumours have piled up, stating that Deeepika Padukone will be part of the film.

The trailer of the film, released in June, also had a hint that Deepika will be essaying the role of ‘Jal Devi’. According to reports by another portal, Deepika will be essaying the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in the second instalment. Her character was said to be responsible for the transformation of Shiva.

The first part of the film is set in present day India. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy among others. It has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

Credits: Free Press Journal