Whoa! Devara: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on having intense emotions for her late mother Sridevi and expresses her feelings over her first Telugu film; Says ‘Main ghar aa gayi hoon’

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for her much-awaited Telugu movie Devara. Her South debut will also be marked by this movie, and she has been cast opposite Jr. NTR for it. While filming and getting ready, the actress lately thought back to her late mother Sridevi's prominence in the South Indian film industry. She spoke more about her experience working on movie sets.

She revealed, in an interview, “It’s my first Telugu film. so a lot of my time is spent learning the dialogue as I don’t speak the language. My mum spoke to us in Hindi and English at home. But whenever we went to Chennai (Tamil Nadu), more often than not. she would speak in Tamil. I am more familiar with Tamil than I am with Telugu.”

Janhvi also mentioned that, in a way, doing the movie is like coming home. She added, “I feel ki main ghar aa gayi hoon. Everyone on set feels like my own. I don’t know if It’s because of my intense emotional attachment to Mum or if l am feeling attached to her by doing a film down south. It’s spiritual.”

Viewers are eager to witness Janhvi Kapoor's full transformation in the movie, in which she is reportedly playing a village girl. She portrays Jr. NTR's love interest in Devara. Her persona is designed to blend in with the rural setting. For this reason, Janhvi Kapoor plays the girl next door in the movie.

The last time Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Her roles in movies like Ghost Stories, Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and GoodLuck Jerry have made her famous. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Dostana 2 are two of her next projects. Janhvi debuted in Bollywood with the film Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Credit- News 18