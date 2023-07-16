Whoa! Did you know Jawan director Atlee has a ‘3 Idiot’ connection and several blockbusters down south? Read on to know more

He changed his name to 'Atlee' before entering films. Atlee worked as an assistant director in South filmmakers Shankar's 2010 film Enthiran.
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan was literally one of the highest grossing movies not just this year but also in the history of Indian cinema. That too, it was SRK’s comeback film after nearly a 4 year sabbatical. Naturally the expectation from King Khan’s next movie will be super high. He will next be seen in Jawan, the prevue of which has already created a lot of excitement among fans.

Jawan will be South filmmaker Atlee’s Bollywood debut and everyone is waiting with bated breaths to see what he has to offer. But before that let us tell you a little something about this director. Atlee AKA Arun Kumar was born in 1986 in Madurai. After completing his school education in Chennai, he studied visual communications at Sathyabhama University, Chennai. He changed his name to ‘Atlee’ before entering films.

Atlee worked as an assistant director in South filmmakers Shankar’s 2010 film Enthiran.

Interestingly he once again worked with Shankar in the film Nanban, which is the official remake of the Hindi film 3 Idiots directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film starred Thalapathy Vijay, Jiiva, and Srikanth who essay the role originally essayed by Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan.

It was during the shoot of Nanban that Atlee and Vijay became close friends and the latter worked with him in his next 3  blockbusters. After making his directorial debut in 2013 with the film Raja Rani starring Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, and Nazriya Nazim, Atlee directed Vijay in Theri, Mersal and Bigil, all of which were blockbusters. Vigil became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and earned more than Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Atlee married actress Krishna Priya in 2014 and welcomed their baby boy in January 2023. He owns the production company A for Apple Productions. His next will be the SRK, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani starrer Jawan slated to release on 7th September 2023.

